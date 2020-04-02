Bassett: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $112.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.35. A year ago, they were trading at $16.96.

