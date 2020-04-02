Listen Live Sports

Bassett: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 2, 2020 9:19 am
 
BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $112.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.35. A year ago, they were trading at $16.96.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

