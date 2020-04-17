Listen Live Sports

Boeing, AMC Entertainment rise; Peloton, Citrix Systems fall

April 17, 2020 4:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Boeing Co., up $19.76 to $154.

The airplane maker will resume commercial jet production at its Puget Sound-region facilities next week.

Moderna Inc., up $6.25 to $46.85.

The biotechnology company received $483 million in government funding for its work on a potential vaccine against the coronavirus.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 76 cents to $3.20.

The movie theater chain is raising $500 million in a private offering.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $7.45 to $83.99.

The drug developer is reportedly progressing with a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $2.86 to $33.49.

The home exercise bike maker slumped after new White House guidelines outlined a path for gyms to reopen.

Citrix Systems Inc., down 15 cents to $150.41.

Jesse Cohn, a partner at Elliott Management, will step down from the information technology company’s board of directors.

Jack in the Box Inc., up $3.72 to $56.40.

The fast-food chain named a replacement for retiring CEO Lenny Comma.

Kansas City Southern, up $4.36 to $139.36.

The railroad operator reported surprisingly good first-quarter profits and revenue.

