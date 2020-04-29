Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Boeing swings to 1Q loss, announces production cuts

April 29, 2020 7:47 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing on Wednesday said it slid into the red during the first quarter, with its self-inflicted 737 Max crisis now compounded by the coronavirus outbreak, which is hurting demand for airline jets.

The Chicago company said it posted a quarterly loss of $641 million, or $1.11 a share, on revenue of $16.91 billion. The adjusted loss was $1.70 per share.

On average, analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast a loss of $1.60 per share on revenue of $17.33 billion.

The company will cut production of commercial jet production rates but said it remains confident in its long-term future.

Advertisement

Shares of Boeing — which are down 60% in the year to date — added 4% in premarket trading.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Four legged service members continue protecting lives

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction