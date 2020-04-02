Listen Live Sports

CarMax: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

April 2, 2020 7:08 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $214.9 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $4.96 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $888.4 million, or $5.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.32 billion.

CarMax shares have declined 40% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen 24%. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

