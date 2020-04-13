Listen Live Sports

Carnival, American Airlines, fall; Marathon Oil, eBay rise

April 13, 2020 4:33 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Macy’s Inc., down 50 cents to $6.16.

The department store chain reportedly hired investment bank Lazard to explore options for improving its finances.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $1.77 to $75.28.

The drug developer’s potential treatment for COVID-19 had promising results in a study of a small group of patients.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 95 cents to $11.56.

The U.S. will reportedly require major airlines to repay a portion of their aid packages.

eBay Inc., up 93 cents to $34.76.

The online retailer named a former Walmart executive as its new CEO.

Carnival Corp., down 92 cents to $11.50.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its order to suspend cruises until mid-July.

Marathon Oil Corp., up 27 cents to $4.39.

OPEC and other oil producers agreed to cut production to help boost crashing prices.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 52 cents to $2.08.

The movie theater chain is reportedly in talks to hire lawyers for a possible bankruptcy filing.

TransDigm Group Inc., down $30.94 to $313.60.

The aerospace components company is raising $400 million through a private placement of senior notes.

The Associated Press

