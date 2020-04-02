Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

April 2, 2020 3:42 pm
 
Benchmark crude oil rose $5.01 to settle at $25.32 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $5.20 to $29.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 12 cents to 66 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 6 cents to $1 a gallon. Natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $46.30 to $1,637.70 an ounce, silver rose 67 cents to $14.65 an ounce and copper rose 4 cents to $2.22 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.84 Japanese yen from 107.22 yen. The euro fell to $1.0851 from $1.0929.

