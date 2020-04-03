Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

April 3, 2020 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

Benchmark crude oil rose $3.02 to settle at $28.34 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $4.17 to $34.11 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to 69 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 7 cents to $1.07 a gallon. Natural gas rose 7 cents to $1.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $8 to $1,645.70 an ounce, silver fell 16 cents to $14.49 an ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.19 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.26 Japanese yen from 107.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.0811 from $1.0851.

