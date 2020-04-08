Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

April 8, 2020 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.46, or 6.2%, to settle at $25.09 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 97 cents, or 3%, to $32.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to 68 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose 60 cents to $1,684.30 an ounce, silver fell 27 cents to $15.21 an ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.26 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.84 Japanese yen from 108.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.0862 from $1.0904.

The Associated Press

