Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

April 9, 2020 3:39 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $2.33, or 9.3%, to settle at $22.76 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.36, or 4.1%, to $31.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline was little changed at 68 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 4 cents to 97 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $68.50 to $1,752.80 an ounce, silver rose 85 cents to $16.05 an ounce and copper was little changed at $2.26 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.48 Japanese yen from 108.84 yen. The euro rose to $1.0923 from $1.0862.

