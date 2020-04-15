Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 24 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $19.87 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.91, or 6.5%, to $27.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline was little changed at 72 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 3 cents to 91 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $28.70 to $1,740.20 an ounce, silver fell 63 cents to $15.51 an ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.46 Japanese yen from 107.18 yen. The euro fell to $1.0921 from $1.0980.

