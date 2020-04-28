Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

April 28, 2020 3:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 44 cents, or 3.4%, to close at $12.34 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 47 cents, or 2.4%, to $20.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 67 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to 63 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $1.60 to $1,722.20 an ounce, silver fell 4 cents to $15.17 an ounce and copper was little changed at $2.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.86 Japanese yen from 107.25 yen. The euro rose to $1.0835 from $1.0833.

Advertisement

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Four legged service members continue protecting lives

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction