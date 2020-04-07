Listen Live Sports

Correction: Virus Outbreak-REI story

April 7, 2020 1:34 pm
 
April 7, 2020
      

SEATTLE (AP) — In a story April 6, 2020, about furloughs at outdoor retailer REI due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Associated Press erroneously reported that corporate staff would see a 25% pay cut. About 25 percent of corporate staff at the company’s Seattle-area headquarters will be laid off, and the remaining workers who make above $65,000 annually will have their wages temporarily cut up to 10%.

