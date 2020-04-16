Listen Live Sports

Costco, Bank of NY rise; United Airlines, Rite Aid fall

April 16, 2020 4:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $2.74 to $52.40.

The chipmaker’s first-quarter profit nearly doubled thanks to surging demand.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $11.29 to $321.56.

The membership warehouse chain raised its quarterly dividend.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $3.65 to $28.21.

The airline is slashing flight schedules by 90% in May and could make a similar reduction in June.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up 80 cents to $5.24.

The home goods retailer reported surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Xilinx Inc., up $5.45 to $89.61.

Samsung will use the chipmaker’s technology for its 5G network deployment.

Morgan Stanley, down 4 cents to $38.36.

The investment bank’s first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up $1.51 to $36. 14.

The bank reported surprisingly good first-quarter profit and revenue.

Rite Aid Corp., down $3.05 to $11.43.

The pharmacy chain’s first-quarter loss was worse than analysts expected.

The Associated Press

