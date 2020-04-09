Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Disney, Six Flags and Big Lots rise; Costco falls

April 9, 2020 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $8.46 to $102.76.

The Federal Reserve announced more aggressive measures to support lending to companies, households and local governments.

Walt Disney Co., up $3.43 to $104.50.

Advertisement

The company’s Disney Plus streaming service surpassed 50 million paid subscribers just five months after launching.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $5.96 to $300.01.

The company reported March sales figures that disappointed investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $1.85 to $16.14.

The company said its lenders have agreed to increase its credit facility from $350 million to $481 million.

Big Lots Inc., up $3.86 to $19.63.

The discount retail chain will net $550 million via a sale-leaseback agreement for several of its distribution centers.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $1.48 to $15.05.

The online clothing seller pulled its forecasts and said it continues fulfilling orders despite the closure of two distribution centers.

Starbucks Corp., up $2.31 to $73.88.

The company is seeing steady improvements in its operations in China and South Korea.

Microchip Technology Inc., down $1.07 to $78.45.

The semiconductor expects to beat its sales forecast for the just-ended quarter.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers adapt to develop solutions to combat virus, protect force

Today in History

1959: NASA announces its first astronauts