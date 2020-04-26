Listen Live Sports

El Paso shooting victim dies months later, death toll now 23

April 26, 2020 4:38 pm
 
EL PASO, Teas (AP) — A man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Hispanics in an El Paso Walmart died after months in the hospital, raising the death toll from the attack to 23, according to a hospital official.

“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away,” said Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp.

Garcia and his wife Jessica Coca Garcia were fundraising for their daughter’s soccer team in the Walmart parking lot when the suspected gunman opened fire that Saturday morning.

Garcia is survived by his family including his wife Jessica, who escaped the attack after being shot in the leg.

The Associated Press

