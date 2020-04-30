Emergent Biosolutions: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $192.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Emergent Biosolutions said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $300 million.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $74.36, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

