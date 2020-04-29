Enviva Partners: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Partners LP (EVA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $204.5 million in the period.

Enviva Partners shares have dropped almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.81, an increase of 5% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVA

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.