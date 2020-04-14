Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

French court orders Amazon to suspend non-essential sales

April 14, 2020 11:39 am
 
2 min read
      

PARIS (AP) — A French court has ordered Amazon to stop selling, storing or delivering non-essential goods for the next month to protect its employees from the virus.

The emergency ruling Tuesday requires Amazon to evaluate health risks at all its facilities nationwide and negotiate new safety measures with worker representatives, according to lawyers for unions that launched the legal proceedings.

The court stopped short of halting all Amazon activity, as unions had sought.

Amazon must suspend its non-essential trade within 24 hours of Tuesday’s ruling or face 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in fines per day, said lawyer Judith Krivine. Sales of food, medicine and hygiene supplies are still allowed.

Advertisement

Amazon did not immediately comment. The head of Amazon France, Frederic Duval, said last week that the company was doing everything it could to put in place safety measures.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

Unions hailed the ruling.

“It is a great victory for us,” said Tatiana Campagne of union SUD, which filed the legal complaint alongside environmental group Amis de la Terre. “We feel that the health of workers was taken into account.”

Amazon dominates the online delivery market in France, and has seen demand explode in in the U.S. and around the world since virus confinement measures were imposed. France’s lockdown began a month ago and is set to last at least until May 11.

In New York last month, Amazon fired a worker who organized a walkout to demand greater virus protection, saying the employee himself flouted distancing rules and put others at risk.

The Seattle-based company said it has taken aggressive steps to protect its employees from the virus, including cleaning and distancing measures.

Several walkouts and protests have drawn attention to fear and discontent among low-wage workers on the front lines of the pandemic, particularly those packing and delivering groceries and other essentials.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers bring range of expertise to COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1865: John Wilkes Booth assassinates Abraham Lincoln