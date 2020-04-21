Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Fuel pump problem forces Subaru to recall over 200K vehicles

April 21, 2020 9:22 am
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling just over 200,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall.

The recall covers certain 2019 Impreza, Outback, Legacy, and Ascent vehicles. Subaru says in government documents that the low pressure fuel pump can fail. Engines could lose power while the vehicles are being driven. The engines also might not start or they could run rough.

The documents say Subaru has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the low pressure fuel pump at no cost to owners starting June 5.

Advertisement

The recalled vehicles were built from June 26, 2018 through Feb. 25, 2019.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|21 Corelight's Zeek Threat Hunting...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG Rescue Swimmers make protective masks for healthcare workers

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 lands on the moon