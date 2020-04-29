General Dynamics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $706 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.43 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.75 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.28 billion.

Advertisement

General Dynamics shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen slightly more than 9%. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.