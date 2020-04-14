Listen Live Sports

Hooker Furniture: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

April 14, 2020 6:26 am
 
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $164.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.1 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $610.8 million.

Hooker Furniture shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 45% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

