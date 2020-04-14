Hooker Furniture: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $164.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.1 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $610.8 million.

Hooker Furniture shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 45% in the last 12 months.

