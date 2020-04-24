Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

April 24, 2020 4:54 pm
 
Stocks closed out a tumultuous week on Wall Street Friday with broad gains, led by familiar names in technology, including Apple.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, but still ended the week lower, breaking a two-week winning streak. Stocks meandered between gains and losses for much of the morning then rose steadily in the afternoon. The calm trading offered a soothing coda to another turbulent week for stocks amid the mounting economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 38.94 points, or 1.4%, to 2,836.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 260.01 points, or 1.1%, to 23,775.27.

The Nasdaq climbed 139.77 points, or 1.6%, to 8,634.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 18.99 points, or 1.6%, to 1,233.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 37.82 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow slid 467.22 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq dropped 15.62 points, or 0.2%

The Russell 2000 gained 3.96 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 394.04 points, or 12.2%.

The Dow is down 4,763.17 points, or 16.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 338.09 points, or 3.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 435.42 points, or 26.1%.

