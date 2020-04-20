Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

April 20, 2020 4:27 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday, as the market gave up some of the big gains from its first back-to-back weekly increase since February.

The selling came as oil prices plunged below zero for the first time, weighed down by excess supplies of crude due to pandemic-related business shutdowns, which have idled factories, offices and automobiles.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil for May delivery fell to negative $37.60 per barrel as traders sought to avoid owning crude oil with nowhere to store it.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 51.40 points, or 1.8%, to 2,823.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 592.05, or 2.4%, to 23,650.44.

The Nasdaq lost 89.41 points, or 1%, to 8,560.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 15.75 points, or 1.3%, to 1,213.35.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 407.62 points, or 12.6%.

The Dow is down 4,888 points, or 17.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 411.88 points, or 4.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 455.12 points, or 27.3%.

The Associated Press

