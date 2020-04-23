Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

April 23, 2020 4:26 pm
 
Wall Street wrapped another turbulent day for stocks Thursday with indexes ending more or less where they started after an early rally got washed away.

The S&P 500 ended with a tiny loss after giving up an early gain of 1.6%. Technology stocks accounted for a big slice of the selling, which accelerated following news reports with discouraging data about a clinical trial for a potential treatment of COVID-19.

Energy stocks held on to their gains following another jump in the price of crude, which crashed earlier this week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 1.51 points, or 0.1%, to 2,797.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.44, or 0.2%, to 23,515.26.

The Nasdaq fell 0.63 points, or less than 0.1%, to 8,494.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 12.54 points, or 1%, to 1,214.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 76.76 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is down 727.23 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 155.39 points, or 1.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 15.03 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 432.98 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is down 5,023.18 points, or 17.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 477.85 points, or 5.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 454.40 points, or 27.2%.

