How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

April 28, 2020 4:38 pm
 
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday after an early gain evaporated, snapping the market’s two-day winning streak.

The losses were led by companies that have been investor favorites, including Microsoft, Apple and Amazon. Small-company stocks, which took a beating in the sell-off that swept markets the last several weeks, ended higher.

Other winning stocks included shopping mall owners, travel companies and other businesses that stand to benefit from economies reopening after being closed due to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 15.09 points, or 0.5%, to 2,863.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 32.23 points, or 0.1%, to 24,101.55.

The Nasdaq slid 122.43 points, or 1.4%, to 8,607.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 16.20 points, or 1.3%, to 1,298.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 26.65 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 326.28 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 26.79 points, or 0.3%

The Russell 2000 is up 65.03 points, or 5.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 367.39 points, or 11.4%.

The Dow is down 4,436.89 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 364.87 points, or 4.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 370.39 points, or 22.2%.

