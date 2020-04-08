Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

April 8, 2020 4:57 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors focused on the optimistic side of data about the trajectory of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.4% amid signs that deaths and infections may be nearing a peak or plateau in some of the world’s hardest-hit areas.

The rally is the latest about-face in this brutally volatile stretch for the U.S. stock market, which has flip-flopped between gains and losses for six straight days. The S&P 500 has jumped nearly 23% since it hit a low two and a half weeks ago.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 90.57 points, or 3.4%, to 2,749.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 779.71 points, or 3.4%, to 23,433.57.

The Nasdaq climbed 203.64 points, or 2.6%, to 8,090.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 52.49 points, or 4.6%, to 1,191.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 261.33 points, or 10.5%.

The Dow is up 2,381.04 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 717.82 points, or 9.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 139.61 points, or 13.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 480.80 points, or 14.9%.

The Dow is down 5,104.87 points, or 17.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 881.70 points, or 9.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 476.81 points, or 28.6%.

