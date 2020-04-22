Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

April 22, 2020 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

Technology companies led broad gains for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday, giving the market its first gain after two days of losses.

The S&P 500 index rose 2.3%, though the benchmark index remains down for the week. The rally came as the price of oil burst higher a day after a historic plunge. Energy companies, which are still in deep trouble with the price of oil this low, posted some of the bigger gains. Treasury yields rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 62.75 points, or 2.3%, to 2,799.31.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 456.94, or 2%, to 23,475.82.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Nasdaq climbed 232.15 points, or 2.8%, to 8,495.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 16.43 points, or 1.4%, to 1,201.52.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 75.25 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is down 766.67 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 154.76 points, or 1.8%

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

The Russell 2000 is down 27.58 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 431.47 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is down 5,062.62 points, or 17.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 477.23 points, or 5.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 466.95 points, or 28%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|22 Security Through INSIGHTS Summit
4|22 Adobe ColdFusion Summit East 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard children keep watch at North Bend

Today in History

1954: McCarthy hearings begin investigating Army