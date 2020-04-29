Listen Live Sports

Howard Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2020 5:54 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) _ Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.

The bank, based in Baltimore, said it had earnings of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $25.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Howard Bancorp shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.77, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBMD

