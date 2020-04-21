Listen Live Sports

IBM, HCA Healthcare fall; Beyond Meat, Laboratory Corp. rise

April 21, 2020 4:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

International Business Machines Corp., down $3.65 to $116.76.

The technology company pulled its financial forecasts for the year.

The J.M. Smucker Co., down $4.26 to $117.36.

The maker of Jif peanut butter and Smucker’s jelly lifted its financial forecasts for the year because of rising demand.

Beyond Meat Inc., up $5.84 to $84.96.

Starbucks will reportedly include the plant-based meat producer’s patties on a lunch menu it’s launching in China.

Credit Acceptance Corp., down $40.71 to $254.

The auto finance company’s first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts as payments and the number of borrowers decline.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down 16 cents to $8.34.

The clothing retailer named a new chief financial officer to replace Bob Madore, who’s leaving the company.

Dover Corp., down $1.46 to $84.51.

The Downer’s Grove, Illinois-based maker of gasoline pumps and other products beat Wall Street’s first-quarter forecasts.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, up $2.57 to $148.18.

The clinical laboratory’s at-home test kit for COVID-19 received a special use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

HCA Healthcare Inc., down $4.96 to $105.47.

The healthcare services company withdrew its financial forecasts for the year and suspended its dividend.

