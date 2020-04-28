Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Iridium: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 28, 2020 7:22 am
 
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its first quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $145.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.5 million.

Advertisement

Iridium shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

West Point graduate siblings carry on family's military legacy

Today in History

1805: Marines and mercenaries march on Tripoli in 1st Barbary War