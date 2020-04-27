Listen Live Sports

K12: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2020 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $8.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $257.2 million in the period.

K12 expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion.

K12 shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.09, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

