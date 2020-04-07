Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Lufthansa retires big jets, says rebound could take years

April 7, 2020 12:00 pm
 
1 min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German airline group Lufthansa said it was permanently removing some of its large aircraft from service and reducing capacity for the long term, saying it will take years for demand for air travel to return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it was retiring six Airbus A-380s, five Boeing 747-400s and seven Airbus A340-600 aircraft, a step that anticipates less traffic long term at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs in Germany. The company was unable to say what eventually would happen to the planes given lack of demand for aircraft at the moment but it was clear they would not fly for Lufthansa again.

The statement gave a downbeat assessment of the prospects for a recovery in air travel, saying that management “does not expect a quick return of the air travel industry to the level before the coronavirus.”

“By its estimation it will take months, before the global travel restrictions are fully lifted and years before worldwide demand for air travel corresponds to the pre-crisis level.”

Advertisement

The company said it was ceasing operations for its Germanwings brand, speeding up a move already decided before the crisis. Its Eurowings low-cost division would retire 10 Airbus A320s, while its SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines group members would also reduce their fleets, in the case of SWISS by foregoing delivery of already ordered aircraft.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Currently 700 of the group’s 760 planes are parked as air traffic has dwindled.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Corpsmen treat patients aboard USNS Mercy

Today in History

2000: President Clinton signs "Senior Citizens' Freedom To Work Act"