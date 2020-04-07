Listen Live Sports

Macy’s, Kraft Heinz rise; Alcon, NXP Semiconductor fall

April 7, 2020 4:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 77 cents to $41.24

The energy giant its slashing its spending plans due to weak demand and a market flooded with an oversupply of oil.

Kraft Heinz Co., up 70 cents to $26.61

The food maker said it’s seeing “very strong consumer demand” for its products.

Alcon Inc., down 82 cents to $51.50

The maker of eye care products withrew its financial forecasts for this year and will delay a decision on paying a dividend until next year.

V.F. Corp., up $1.67 to $56.34

The maker of Vans and North Face products suspended its stock buyback program but will keep paying dividends.

Luminex Corp., up $1.41 to $28.49

The maker of testing systems for biotechnology companies reported first-quarter revenue that beat its own forecasts.

Macy’s Inc., up 28 cents to $5.91

The retailer said its chief financial officer would leave at the end of May.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., down $2.66 to $84.28

The chipmaker said the impact from COVID-19 on its first-quarter results would be worse than it had forecast on March 2.

Continental Resources Inc., up 96 cents to $10.45

The energy company said it would cut production in response to dropping demand and suspend its dividend.

