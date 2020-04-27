Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Maduro taps US fugitive to revamp Venezuela oil industry

April 27, 2020 3:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Nicoás Maduro has named a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug kingpin along with a cousin of the late Hugo Chavez to revamp Venezuela’s oil industry amid massive gasoline shortages.

Tareck El Aissami was appointed oil minister Monday and Asdrubal Chavez tapped to head of state-run oil giant PDVSA. The appointments were published in the official gazette. The government has yet to comment.

Both positions were occupied until now by Gen. Manuel Quevedo, who during his 28-month tenure watched as oil production in the country sitting atop the world’s largest petroleum reserves collapsed by 65%.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently added El Aissami to its list of 10 most-wanted fugitives. He was sanctioned in 2017 as allegedly being a major drug trafficker and then was indicted two years later on allegations of violating those sanctions.

Advertisement

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

West Point graduate siblings carry on family's military legacy

Today in History

1805: Marines and mercenaries march on Tripoli in 1st Barbary War