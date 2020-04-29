ManTech: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $610.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579.2 million.

Advertisement

ManTech expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion.

ManTech shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $86.31, an increase of 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANT

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.