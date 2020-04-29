Listen Live Sports

Markel: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2020 5:05 am
 
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Markel Corp. (MKL) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.39 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $100.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $15.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.34 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $335.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.02 billion.

Markel shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

