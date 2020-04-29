Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Norfolk Southern 1Q profit falls 44% on charge, weak volume

April 29, 2020 9:34 am
 
1 min read
      

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s first-quarter profit fell 44% because of a one-time charge related to locomotive sales and weak shipping volume driven by the coronavirus outbreak.

The railroad said it earned $381 million, or $1.47 per share, during the quarter, but those results were weighed down by a one-time charge of $385 million, or $1.11 per share. That’s down from $677 million, or $2.51 per share, a year ago.

Without the one-time charge, the results beat Wall Street expectations. The seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected earnings of $2.19 per share, on average.

Norfolk Southern said shipping volume declined 11% in the quarter as manufacturers in a variety of industries slowed production because of the coronavirus outbreak and automakers temporarily closed their factories. The number of carloads the railroad is delivering has continued to fall, and volume is down 30% in the second quarter so far.

Advertisement

The railroad withdrew its outlook for the year because of the uncertainty.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

“While it is unclear how long economic activity will remain suppressed, we are dedicated to serving our customers and keeping our employees healthy and safe while navigating the downturn so that we can emerge strong and resilient for our shareholders,” Norfolk Southern CEO Jim Squires said.

The railroad’s revenue declined 8% to $2.63 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based railroad operates about 19,500 miles of track in 22 states and the District of Columbia

Norfolk Southern shares rose 7.3% to $183.05 in morning trading.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Speed Mentoring: Get Your Gov Career...
4|29 5G Ecosystem Forum
5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Four legged service members continue protecting lives

Today in History

2004: World War II Memorial opens on the Mall