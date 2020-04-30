Listen Live Sports

Shenandoah Telecom: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2020
 
EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $153.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.7 million.

Shenandoah Telecom shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEN

