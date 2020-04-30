Listen Live Sports

Shore Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2020 6:26 pm
 
EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Shore Bancshares shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.10, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

