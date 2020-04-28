Listen Live Sports

Southern National Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 28, 2020 5:05 pm
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $27,000.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank said it had break-even earnings on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Southern National Bancorp shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.07, a fall of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONA

