Spok: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period.

Spok shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.86, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPOK

