Strategic Education: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2020 6:43 am
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $35.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.11 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $265.3 million in the period.

Strategic Education shares have decreased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

