Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

T. Rowe: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 28, 2020 8:01 am
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $343.1 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

Advertisement

T. Rowe shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped 11%.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

West Point graduate siblings carry on family's military legacy

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction