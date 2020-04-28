Tenable: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23 million in its first quarter.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $102.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Tenable expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $101 million to $103 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Tenable shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.70, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

