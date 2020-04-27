Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Tesla, Big Lots rise; Embraer, Regeneron fall

April 27, 2020 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Embraer SA, down 41 cents to $5.41.

Boeing pulled out of a deal to buy the Brazilian jet maker’s commercial aviation business.

Tesla Inc., up $73.60 to $798.75.

Advertisement

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly calling some workers back to its Fremont, California factory.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 8 cents to $4.85.

Oil prices plunged on concerns over continued weakness in demand as the virus pandemic stunts commerce and travel.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $18.69 to $547.52.

The biotechnology company is narrowing its development of a potential COVID-19 treatment to include only “critical” patients.

Big Lots Inc., up $2.33 to $22.70.

The retailer recorded a significant increase in sales over the last two weeks and is exceeding its expectations.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc., up $18.60 to $95.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study of a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

General Motors Co., up 50 cents to $22.45.

The carmaker suspended its quarterly dividend and stock buyback program.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., up $3.72 to $108.09.

The software company’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

West Point graduate siblings carry on family's military legacy

Today in History

1805: Marines and mercenaries march on Tripoli in 1st Barbary War