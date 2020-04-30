Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Twitter swings to 1Q loss despite revenue growth as costs up

April 30, 2020 8:03 am
 
1 min read
      

Twitter posted a loss in the first quarter as the social media company’s higher expenses outweighed revenue growth.

The San Francisco company reported Thursday that average daily users grew 24% year over year, the highest ever growth rate in the company’s history. Twitter has added 14 million daily users since the previous quarter. The company said growth was driven by seasonal strength, product improvements and interest in coronavirus.

Last year, Twitter started disclosing its daily user base, or the number of users who log in at least once a day and see ads on the platform. The daily metric has replaced its monthly user count, which Twitter said it will no longer disclose. Other companies, such as Facebook, give both daily and monthly counts.

For the three months ended in March, Twitter posted a loss of $8.4 million, or 1 cent per share, on revenue of $807.6 million. A year ago, the company earned $190.8 million, or 25 cents per share, on a big tax benefit. Revenue totaled $786.9 million.

Advertisement

On average analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast quarterly earnings per share of 10 cents on revenue of $783 million.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

The company previously withdrew full-year financial guidance and said Thursday it’s not providing second-quarter estimates either. Shares jumped 4.9% in premarket trading.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

1803: US and France conclude Louisiana Purchase