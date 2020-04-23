Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Union Pacific predicts 25% drop in volume because of virus

April 23, 2020 8:55 am
 
< a min read
      

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s first-quarter profit improved 6%, but the railroad expects shipping volume to plummet 25% in the second quarter because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The railroad said Thursday it earned $1.47 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the first quarter. That’s up from $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year ago.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected earnings of $1.86 per share, on average.

The railroad’s revenue declined 3% to $5.23 billion. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.

Advertisement

Union Pacific said the number of carloads of freight it delivered in the first quarter fell 7%, but the volume has declined sharply since then as automakers closed their plants and other manufacturers slowed production because of the virus outbreak.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company operates 32,400 miles of track in 23 Western states.

Union Pacific Corp. shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has dropped 13%. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 2020 National Environmental Justice...
4|23 Adobe Certified Professional: Adobe...
4|23 Government Proposal Graphics Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tens of thousands National Guard troops aid FEMA in COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1954: McCarthy hearings begin investigating Army