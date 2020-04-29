Listen Live Sports

United Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2020 6:08 am
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $137.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $3.12.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $356.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.6 million.

United Therapeutics shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 7.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

