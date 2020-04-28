Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

UPS posts $965 million profit, missing Wall Street’s target

April 28, 2020 9:24 am
 
1 min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. reported a 13% drop in first-quarter profit, to $965 million, as stay-at-home orders generated deliveries to people’s homes but not enough to offset the higher costs and a drop in business deliveries.

UPS said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak has created “significant headwinds.” The package-delivery company withdrew forecasts about future revenue and profit, saying it couldn’t predict the depth or duration of the pandemic’s impact on its business.

The company said it expects to cut capital spending this year by $1 billion and it is suspending share buybacks, reducing planned full-year spending on buybacks by $783 million.

The growth of stay-at-home restrictions meant the closure of many businesses that form the core of UPS’ customer base. Supply chains that also generate delivery business were disrupted. UPS said commercial ground deliveries are down sharply.

Advertisement

Instead, the company has seen a shift to less profitable residential deliveries — now 70% of its U.S. volume — which are more costly for UPS because of the greater distances drivers must travel between stops.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

UPS said net income dropped from $1.11 billion a year earlier. The Atlanta-based company said first-quarter profit, after excluding non-recurring costs, was $1.15 per share.

That fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was $1.21 per share.

UPS said revenue rose 5% to $18.04 billion, topping analysts’ forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.42 billion.

Shares of UPS fell 3.3% in trading before the market opened.

The shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased 11%. The stock has declined slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

West Point graduate siblings carry on family's military legacy

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction