Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

US pending home sales sank 20.8% in March

April 29, 2020 10:39 am
 
1 min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. home sales showed signs of collapsing in March, as the number of contract signs plunged sharply because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index, which measures signed buyer contracts, plummeted a seasonally adjusted 20.8% in March from the prior month to a reading of 88.2. That is the lowest level since May 2011, when the housing market was still dealing with foreclosures and crashing prices from the Great Recession. Pending sales have fallen 16.3% from a year ago.

The economic shutdown resulting from COVID-19 has hit real estate hard. Sales listings were already tumbling, but would-be buyers are now also coping with a rattled stock market and an uncertain job outlook as 26 million people have filed for unemployment aid in the past five weeks. Still, the Realtors expect sales to begin recovering once the outbreak subsides because mortgage rates have been historically low.

Housing had been looking up before the virus spread. The Census Bureau said Tuesday that the home ownership rate climbed during the first three months of this year to 65.3%, up from 64.2% a year earlier. The share of people under 35 owning homes has jumped to 37.3% from 35.4% a year ago, though they have been less likely than prior generations to own a home.

Advertisement

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Speed Mentoring: Get Your Gov Career...
4|29 5G Ecosystem Forum
5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

2004: World War II Memorial opens on the Mall